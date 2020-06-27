June 27, 2020

Second remand after fake cheques issued

By Peter Michael00

Limassol court issued an eight-day remand for a 63-year-old man, the husband of an accountant, 49, suspected of stealing some €74,000 from a company and being behind millions of euros in fraudulent money transfers.

According to police, the 63-year-old is not cooperating with authorities, and is maintaining his right to remain silent.

He is suspected of conspiring to commit a crime, theft and fraud.

The court heard, during investigations police received testimony from a witness that the 63-year-old signed at least 19 fake cheques issued in his name, his wife’s name and other former and current employees of the company. The sum of the cheques exceeds €20,000, police said.

Individuals whose names appeared on the signed cheques said they were clueless.

Police said the woman, who is currently held in remand, is suspected of issuing forged cheques worth €4.5m.

Her remand is set to expire on Tuesday with investigations ongoing so as to understand the extent of the fraud.



