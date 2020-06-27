June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State doctors reach agreement on incentives with Okypy

By Peter Michael00

State doctors and the national health services (Okypy) have reached an agreement over the monetary incentives to be given to public sector specialists, after consultations began on Thursday.

Initially, both sides agreed on an across-the-board allowance of €1,850 per month to be made available directly to the specialists.

However, there was a disagreement on the clause inserted by Okypy on reductions to that amount if certain financial goals were not met.

The doctors said this was like imposing a fine on them.

On Friday, the state doctors union Pasyki and the public sector union Pasydy’s medical arm received the latest Okypy proposal.

According to daily, Politis, Pasyki immediately held a board meeting to discuss the new proposal and Pasydy sent it to its members.

Both unions then accepted the new proposal.

In Okypy’s new proposal, the clause about the across-the-board allowance of €1,850 was changed to say, “the achievement of financial goals will be negotiated to adjust the target when a new agreement is reached.”

The across-the-board allowance of €1,850 for specialists will be given monthly starting on June 1, 2020.

Doctors will also receive incentives, based on their productivity, the new proposal said. These allowances for specialists will be given to each hospital department or clinic, based on the income it generates.

The maximum of this allowance will be €843 for each doctor to be given every four months.

The agreement will be in effect until December 31, 2021.



