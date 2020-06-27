Summer sounds: Vinylio makes it jazzy

It’s not summer if live music does not fill the air. Sounds like a cliché but it’s true. Many of our summer memories are connected to events and festivals oozing music performances. As we leave the lockdown days behind and return to a more active social life, live music events are making a comeback.

“Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything,” say the organisers of Vinylio Summer Jazz Project Vol 4. Organised by the quaint Limassol bar Vinylio Wine etc, three nights of jazz music are planned. From July 16 to 18, Cypriot musicians will come together to bring quality music entertainment.

Though the events are hosted by Vinylio Wine etc, the performances won’t take place at their venue but at ETKO in Limassol from 8.30pm until just before midnight. And just like almost every other outing in the post-corona world, reservations are mandatory as there are limited seats.

On the first day of the Vinylio Summer Jazz Project, two sets are planned from two different ensembles. First, stylish vocalist Charlotte Storer and pianist Dimitris Miaris will perform their dazzling Jazz Duo. The two musicians will play treasured repertoire from Jazz’s Golden Era, celebrated with hearty swing and a fiery, adventurous bebop spirit. The pair met as young Jazz devotees in the Jazz Futures bicommunal programme in Cyprus 10 years ago and they have frequently shared the stage ever since, recently touring with their group in Athens.

At 10pm, the Limassol-based trio Triple Soul will deliver a groovy, warm blend of Soul, Jazz, Funk & Blues fronted by George Kalopedis on vocals with Constantinos Paouros setting the pace on drums and Antonis Polikarpou on keyboards.

On July 17 Kate Petrou on vocals and Alexis Kasinos will open the evening with up-tempo swing numbers and a few dreamy ballads. “Through the medium of music, we will transport you to another time and place,” say the musicians. Then, again at 10pm, quintet Felicidade will play their unique music style blending the Brazilian into Latin ranging from Bossa nova, Samba, Spanish flamenco, Rhumba, Bolero and Bachata.

The Leonid Nesterov Trio will be the first band on July 18. Besides Leonid himself who found his musical calling in Latvia and moved to Limassol in 2010 to continue his career, the Trio is also comprised of Nicolas Tryphonos and Andreas Stephanou. Nicolas, from Limassol, plays jazz double bass and is an active musician on Cyprus’ flourishing music scene and often travels to The Netherlands to play. Andreas is one of Cyprus’ most recognised musical talents of a new generation of jazz musicians, travelling extensively to perform with celebrated artists including Nelson Faria, Kiko Freitasb and Anna Ellis de Jong. The boys will play a set from 8pm until 9pm.

After an hour’s break, the renowned band Mood Indigo will take the floor at 10pm. They’re an original, vintage jazz band in Cyprus performing the captivating music of the 1930s, 40s and 50s with a vibrant, fun and romantic mood. They perform classics sung by masters like Billie Holiday, Annie Ross, Lee Wiley and many others. Led by Jazz Chanteuse Irene Athanasiou, Mood Indigo takes audiences on a journey into a long-gone era. The band creates a festive and elegant atmosphere, but it is visually striking as well. Performance attire sets the mood with Irene in a 50s fancy dress and the fellas decked out in suits. One-of-a-kind instruments and a vintage microphone complete the look. After living in New York City, Mood Indigo are back in Cyprus sharing their musical journey with the local community.

A lot is packed into just three days with a dozen local musicians coming together to celebrate music, art and bring that summer vibe. In the words of the Vinylio guys themselves: “Jazz be there.”

Vinylio Summer Jazz Project Vol 4

Live music performances by different musicians. July 16-18. ETKO, 31 Tsiflikoudion, 3045, Limassol. Reservations are mandatory. Tel: 99-300430





