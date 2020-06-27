June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

UK ready to quit EU on ‘Australia terms’ if no Brexit deal

By Reuters News Service00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street

Britain will be ready to quit its transitional arrangements with the European Union “on Australia terms” if no deal on their future relationship is reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday.

Britain left the bloc on Jan. 31. A transition period, during which Britain remains in the European single market and customs union, expires on Dec. 31 and pressure is mounting to agree a free trade deal before then.

With the two sides still far apart, a round of “intensified negotiations” is due to start next week.

“He (Johnson) said the UK would negotiate constructively but equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if agreement could not be reached,” Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

Australia does not have a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU. Much of EU-Australia trade follows default World Trade Organisation rules, though specific agreements are in place for certain goods.



Related posts

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Reuters News Service

US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

Reuters News Service

New York’s Cuomo says “time to wake up, America” as other states see COVID-19 spikes

Reuters News Service

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss Covid fallout in rare call

Reuters News Service

Knifeman kills two in Glasgow before being shot by police (Update 3)

Reuters News Service

Scientists just beginning to understand the many health problems caused by Covid-19

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign