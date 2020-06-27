June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

Wonderdough A-Z creations challenge – creations beginning with “F”

By CM Guest Columnist00
Inspiring play with our playtime, making Wonderdough playdough creations beginning with “F”
We did fruit using our Wonderdough Fruit cutters, faces, flowers and a “flaouna” (Greek Easter treat made with cheese).
Join Wonderdough and share your creations
@wonderdough on instagram
www.facebook.com/wondoughful on Facebook.
All you need is the Wonderdough 115g rainbow set 🙂 And we used the Wonderdough Fruit cutters from the Fruit sets (and a Wonderdough Craft Set is optional).
www.wonderdough.com


