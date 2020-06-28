Businesses, after the crisis, say it’s like starting all over again

Reeling from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, businesses have been forced to adopt new strategies to survive, but many told the Sunday Mail this week that uncertainty over the future is their greatest challenge.

“It is like we were starting our business all over again,” said the owner of High Energie Women’s Clothes and Accessories Iliana Ioannou.

“It was like a restart for CrossFit Limassol and for our business model,” said the gym’s manager Panayiotis Georgiades. “The lockdown negatively affected our income, so we took the opportunity to think about our future and plan.”

Ioannou’s clothes shop, located in a side road of Ledra street in the old town of Nicosia, kept going online during the pandemic. According to Ioannou, e-orders increased while people were self-isolating, but with the gradual lifting of lockdown measures last month, more clients started visiting the store and internet orders decreased.

Businesses are trying to adjust to the new normal. “We used to travel to France to choose and order clothes. Now we are only selling our own designs,” Ioannou said.

Owner of Savino Rock bar and Live in Larnaca Christos Koukides, said he constantly feels the responsibility to check on the proper implementation of social distancing and safety measures. He has not had a day off since they reopened on May 21.

“You need to be like a cop now,” he added. Koukides hopes that the safety measures will ease soon so he can relax. Customers must not move around, dance or change tables to talk to friends. And he also needs to monitor his staff to be certain they keep their face masks on at all times.

“It’s a lot of stress.”

Some businesses simply can’t take the pressure. It is, after all, the second financial crisis in less than ten years. A former shoe store chain is expected to shut down for good, with the owner stating the virus was the last straw after the financial crisis of 2013. One shoe shop opened in 1982 in Limassol, and later added stores in Larnaca and Paphos.

“I didn’t deserve this ending. I worked hard in my life, suffering the unending challenge of satisfying impolite customers, to reach to this point. It was difficult to accept that I was drowning and there was no one to help,” the 62-year-old owner said. The shop was still recovering from the last crisis when the coronavirus crisis hit.

“The saddest thing is that I am closing without any money. I wasted all my savings trying to stay afloat.”

Auto body repair shop owner Yiannos Costantinou said he is not expecting to go out of business, even though his earnings fell by 50 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

“I am stressed about the future because if there is a second wave, business will stop again,” Costantinou said. His shop, located in Aglantzia, Nicosia was collaborating with car rentals that have plummeted because of limited tourism this year.

Costantinou said he had had no free time prior to the pandemic outbreak and each year was looking forward to his summer travel abroad. However, after digging into his savings to pay his employees, he decided not to sacrifice another €5,000 touring the Greek islands.

“This year I am in no mood for a holiday,” he complained.

Overall, it’s the uncertainty that is most distressing to businesspeople.

Psychologist and psychotherapist Haris Vasiliades said he has many new patients who own a business or are freelancing and have been badly hit by the crisis.

“They all had one thing in common: uncertainty,” Vasiliades said, adding that many were experiencing “anxiety, depression, problems with sleep and panic attack symptoms”.

The specialist tells his patients that uncertainty is a part of life; “The only thing certain is death,” he said. He advises his clients to try relaxation and problem-solving techniques.

Still, it’s good to see that not everyone in business is distressed by the crisis.

Larnaca Pole Queens dance studio owner Georgia Petrou said the lockdown did not affect her as she was pregnant and was preparing to temporarily close her studio those months in any case. She enjoyed her quiet time with her husband and two-month-old daughter.

“I am not stressed at all! My husband, who works in a tourism-related industry, is stressed,” Petrou said. She is currently offering private pole-dancing lessons and receiving government support that helps to keep her business open.

As the Cyprus economy ramps up, will stress decrease for troubled businesses? It will be difficult for some, easier for others.

“One week back into operating and people don’t really think about Covid or talk about quarantine and lockdown anymore,” Georgiades of Crossfit said.





