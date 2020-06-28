June 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forestry department puts out fires in Nicosia, Larnaca districts

By Evie Andreou018
File photo

Firefighting crews were very busy on Sunday with fires breaking out in forest areas in the Nicosia and Larnaca districts around the same time.

By Sunday afternoon, the forestry department made four announcements about putting out fires in forest areas, three in the Nicosia district and one in that of Larnaca.

A fire near Dromolaxia, in Larnaca, was put out at around 2.50 pm after burning around 9,000 square metres of forest land.

Crews of the forestry department also put out fires in three areas in the Nicosia district.

A fire in Lythordontas that was put out at around 1.50 pm with the help of also two aircraft, burned around 2,000 sq. m of dry vegetation.

Another 1,000 sq. m of private land in a forest area was burned in Ahera area in Agrokipia. It was put out at around 1. 30 pm.

At around 12.20 pm, crews of the forestry department were able to put out a blaze just after 20 minutes of breaking out in Mazerka area in Kalo Horio Orinis.

The blaze burned down around 2,000 sq. m of private land in a forest area.



