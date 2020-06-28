June 28, 2020

Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Pyrgos closed due to accident

Police on Sunday afternoon said that the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Pyrgos community is closed to traffic due to an accident involving a truck carrying hay bales.

Both traffic lanes toward Nicosia near Pyrgos village have been closed as well as one lane to Limassol.

Motorists heading to Nicosia may use the Pyrgos exit and return to the highway from the next exit, police said.



