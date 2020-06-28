June 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No new Covid-19 cases were detected on Sunday

By Evie Andreou095

No new coronavirus cases were detected on Sunday, the health ministry said.

The number of cases remains at 994.

In total 1,059 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.

One patient with Covid-19 is being treated at the coronavirus reference hospital in Famagusta.



Related posts

Forestry department puts out fires in Nicosia, Larnaca districts

Evie Andreou

Police in Scotland cordon off streets in Glasgow after “targeted assault” – STV

Reuters News Service

Remand of worker over fatal labour accident

Evie Andreou

Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Pyrgos closed due to accident (Update)

Evie Andreou

Majority of imported coronavirus cases were asymptomatic, expert says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Woman brutally attacked and robbed in her Limassol home (Update)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign