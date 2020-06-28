June 28, 2020

Police book 18 businesses for violations of Covid-19 measures

By Staff Reporter00
File photo (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Police booked 18 businesses during that past 24 hours for violations of measures aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, most of them in Paphos.

In total 575 checks were carried out across the island between the early hours of Saturday and the early hours of Sunday.

In Paphos, 11 businesses were booked of the 26 checked. Two businesses were booked in Larnaca out of 198 checked and four in the Famagusta district. In total 100 businesses were checked there.

One business was booked in Limassol where 72 places were inspected while no irregularities were found in the 84 businesses checked in Nicosia.

Police said they also carried out 95 checks in Morphou area but no violations were found.



