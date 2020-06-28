June 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Police in Scotland cordon off streets in Glasgow after “targeted assault” – STV

Police in Scotland have cordoned off streets in Glasgow after a man was stabbed in what police has described as a targeted attack, Scottish Television (STV) and the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

STV quoted a police inspector, Gareth Griffiths, as saying it was a “targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public”.

On Friday, six people, including a policeman, were stabbed at a hotel in the city centre before the attacker was shot dead in an incident the police said they were not treating as terrorism.



