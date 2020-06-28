Remand of worker for fatal labour accident

June 28, 2020

A 45-year-old forklift operator was remanded on Sunday for two days in connection with a fatal labour accident on Saturday that led to the death of a construction worker, 53, in Peyia, Paphos.

The 45-year-old was arrested on Saturday after testimony that the forklift he operated, knocked into the area where 53-year-old Almir Tomboulides from Georgia was standing.  Tomboulides fell eight metres to the basement level of the structure.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where the doctors pronounced his death. Another worker, 43, was slightly injured.

Head of the Paphos Labour Inspection Department, Giorgos Katsonouris said on Saturday there was an absence of safety measures at the site.

Katsonouris said the work was being conducted without proper protection from falling, which resulted in the man’s death when he lost his balance.



