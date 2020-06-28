June 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenagers arrested over car arson

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Sunday said they arrested three young people, among them two teenagers, in connection with the fire that erupted on a car owned by a 55-year-old woman from Larnaca early on Saturday.

The car was destroyed by the blaze that erupted at around 5.30 am on Saturday.

According to police, it emerged it was arson. Three suspects were arrested: A 21-year-old man and two teenagers aged 17, a boy and a girl. Investigations revealed that the car was burned with a flammable substance.

Police said they arrested the three after securing a testimony linking them with the case.



