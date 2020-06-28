Turkey dismisses Borrell’s call for cooperation with RoC as ‘far from serious’

The proposal by EU High Representative Josep Borrell to bring together Turkey and the Greek Cypriots is far from serious, the Turkish foreign ministry said in response to statements by the top EU diplomat who was in Nicosia on an official visit this week.

Borrell had called for cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey and welcomed Nicosia’s offer to Ankara to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts.

He stressed the importance of the two countries improving their relations and avoid escalating tensions in the region that could be very damaging for everyone.

“The said proposal is far from being serious,” spokesman of Turkey’s foreign ministry, Hami Aksoy, said in response.

He added that this proposal was made by the same EU “which always ignores the existence of the Turkish Cypriots and has never referred to their equal rights over the natural resources of the island in any of its statements.”

Aksoy reiterated Turkey’s position that the interlocutor of the Turkish Cypriots on hydrocarbon resources is the Greek Cypriots until a comprehensive settlement on the Cyprus problem is reached.

“Therefore, the counterpart of the Foreign Minister of Greek Cypriot Administration is definitely not us, but the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, H.E. Mr Kudret Özersay,” he said.

If a solution is desired in the eastern Mediterranean, Aksoy said, as a first step, “the two peoples of the Island should come together and establish a cooperation mechanism for the exploration and exploitation of the hydrocarbon resources, including revenue sharing, as soon as possible.” He said that the proposal by the Turkish Cypriot side submitted in July 2019 provides the necessary ground to this end. The proposal concerns setting up a joint committee for cooperation on hydrocarbons between the two sides, pointing out that the Greek Cypriot side sees the energy issue a separate one and refuses to talk about this matter with the Turkish Cypriots.

Aksoy also said that the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the west of Cyprus will only be possible after the settlement of the Cyprus issue. “Turkey will never sit down with the Greek Cypriot Administration ever which has usurped the title of the Republic of Cyprus and does not represent the Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

Turkey does not recognise Cyprus as a state and has sent warship-escorted vessels to drill for gas in waters where the island nation has exclusive economic rights. Ankara claims nearly half of Cyprus’ EEZ and says it’s acting to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in the island’s north.

Borrell said this week the EU “is firmly supportive of the Republic of Cyprus and its sovereignty and sovereign rights..”

While on his visit to the island, Borrell on Friday flew over Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in a helicopter with defence minister Savvas Angelides.





