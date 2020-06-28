June 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

Virtual travel to Amazon, the kingdom of forests

By CM Guest Columnist00

The Amazon rainforest plays a vital role in our planet’s climate stability; it regulates atmospheric patterns storing in one year, the equivalent of ten years of global fossil fuel emissions, responsible for climate change. Its forests recycle about 50 – 75% of the annual rainfall back to the atmosphere, helping regulate rainfall which is key for agriculture.

Peru is the fourth country in the world with the most tropical rainforests and its deforestation generates almost half of the greenhouse gases within the country.

Video provided by WWF International

Directed and Filmed by Kieran Behan (crystalmafia.com)

Stitched and Edited by Tobias Götz (pfadfinderei.com)

Financed by the 2050 – Millennium Ecosystem

Fund a partnership with WWF , UN-REDD, and MINAP special thanks to www.video-stitch.com



