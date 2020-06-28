June 28, 2020

Woman brutally attacked and robbed in her Limassol home

By Evie Andreou

A 66-year-old woman is in hospital in serious condition with head and body injuries after being attacked and robbed by two men in her Limassol apartment on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at around 8 am.

The two perpetrators tied the woman, beat her demanding to give them the money she had in her apartment in Ayia Fyla.

Limassol police spokesman, Ioannis Soteriades, told the Cyprus News Agency, it seems the robbers were waiting for the woman outside her apartment’s door.

“As soon as she stepped outside to take out the rubbish, they grabbed her, led her inside the house, tied and gagged her and beat her mercilessly demanding money,” he said.

The robbers searched all over the apartment and took cash, jewellery and other valuable items.

After they left, the woman was able to free one of her hands, grab her phone and call her son, who found the 66-year-old in very bad shape and alerted authorities.

She was taken to hospital with head and body injuries.  He condition is considered serious.

Soteriades said one of the robbers had a Cypriot accent while the other was speaking in broken Greek.

CNA reports that the two robbers are believed to have broken into the apartment building through a window. An accomplice picked them up with a car after leaving the building.



