June 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow warning for extreme temperature

By Evie Andreou00

The met office on Sunday issued an extreme temperature warning.

According to the warning, which will be in effect between 11 am and 5 pm, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius inland during this period.

Temperatures are expected to be lower in the other parts of the island: 35C on the east coast, around 33C on the south and north coasts, and around 30C on the west coast as well as on the higher mountainous areas.

The same weather pattern is expected until Wednesday.



