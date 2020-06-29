June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

360° rafting on Zambezi River, Zambia-Zimbabwe

By CM Guest Columnist03
AirPano VR is taking Good Living to the Zambezi River.
The Zambezi  River is famous not only for the Victoria Falls, but also for its rapids: rafting and kayak amateurs from all over the world go there.



Related posts

Virtual travel to Amazon, the kingdom of forests

CM Guest Columnist

360 video, Wadi Rum Desert, The Valley of the Moon, Jordan.

CM Guest Columnist

South Africa – Safari in Kruger National Park in 360 VR

CM Guest Columnist

VR experience – swim with the dolphins!

CM Guest Columnist

The 10 most beautiful forests in the world

CM Guest Columnist

Aren’t they just adorable?

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign