June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bodies found in Lakatamia residence

By Staff Reporter00

Police late on Monday night were investigating the discovery of two bodies at a residence in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia.

Reports said the bodies belonged to a man and a woman but no other information was immediately available.

State pathologists have been called to the scene.



