June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight establishments booked for violating decrees

By Annette Chrysostomou00
In the past 24 hours police booked eight premises for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus, while 682 were checked nationwide.

Three of them were booked in Nicosia, three in Paphos and two in the Morphou area.

A total of 55 inspections were carried out in Nicosia, 84 in Limassol, 223 in Larnaca, 48 in Paphos, 225 in the Famagusta district and 47 in the Morphou district.



