June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Outdoor concerts, indoor theatres and cinemas from July 1

By Staff Reporter092

Open air concerts and theatre shows can take place and indoor theatres and cinemas will be allowed to open from July 1 under health and safety conditions, the health ministry announced on Monday.
From July 1 concerts or theatre shows in amphitheatres can take place. Numbers depend on the amount of space available and provided that seats will be allocated keeping a distance of one metre or two seats between people or groups of people who are together.
The same distancing rules apply for indoor theatres and cinemas.



