June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drive-in to Nicosia cinema screening

By Eleni Philippou00

It’s the first of its kind taking place in the capital and it’s all thanks to the Dali Youth Club. One of the positives of the post-lockdown life for event organisers and cultural institutions is to try to adapt to new reality and measures.

While Rialto Theatre has a programme for drive-in cinema, Dali Youth is bringing a similar vibe to Nicosia for two nights only – June 29 and 30 at the parking of Dali Amphitheatre, at Dali Lyceum. The premise is the same. You drive over, pay at the €5 entrance, are directed to where to park so each vehicle is aligned with the screen, sit back and enjoy.

Tonight, the 1986 Greek film O Kavalaris ton F.M. Stereo is on, and Grease will be screened on Tuesday. Projections start at 9pm yet as no reservations are being taken, viewers are advised to arrive early to ensure entrance and arrange the parking. Only 100 cars will be let in the stadium with the maximum number of passengers in each one being four.

Once there, spectators will be able to enjoy some snacks and beverages along with the film including nachos, pizza, draught beer, juices, soft drinks and water.

 

Dali Drive-in Cinema

June 29. O Kavalaris ton F.M. Stereo. June 30. Grease. Dali Amphitheatre Parking, Nicosia. Arrive by 8.15pm the latest. Film starts at 9pm. €5, children under 12 years old enter for free. Organised by Dali Youth



Related posts

President stresses independent roles of new AG and deputy during swearing-in ceremony  

Nick Theodoulou

Ryanair launching flights from Paphos to Netherlands and Poland

Andria Kades

Two flights a day scheduled from Turkey to the north from July 1

Staff Reporter

No need to be alarmed by roaming foxes, Game Fund says

Staff Reporter

Emirates resuming Larnaca flights from July 15

Nick Theodoulou

Two injured in separate Paphos attacks

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign