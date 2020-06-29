June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Emirates resuming Larnaca flights from July 15

By Nick Theodoulou00

Emirates flights operating to and from Larnaca and six other cities in the region are set for take-off in mid-July, raising their destination tally to 48.

An official in the airline industry told the Cyprus Mail that from July 15 there will be four flights a week to Dubai. If all goes well, by August 1 there will be seven flights per week to Dubai.

There will also be seven flights per week to Malta as of August 1.

According to a press briefing from the company, Emirates will offer flights from seven new locations, including: Larnaca (from July 15), Athens (July 15), Rome (July 15), Khartoum (July 3), Amman (July 5), Osaka (July 7) and Narita (July 8).

The greater connectivity comes as a boost to the airline industry which seeks to regain its balance after the pandemic.

The airline highlighted that cabin crew will be in full personal protective equipment and travellers will need to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The airline explains that throughout the flight, the air in aircraft cabins is cleaned with advanced Hepa air filters “as powerful as the ones used in hospitals” – removing 99.97 per cent of viruses.

The air is fully renewed every two to three minutes, Emirates says.



