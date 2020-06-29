June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

False claim of former president’s death came from fake justice ministry account

By Staff Reporter0291

A news bulletin claiming former president George Vassiliou had died has been withdrawn because the information had been tweeted by a fake account pretending to be from new justice minister Emily Yiolitis.

The ministry is filing a report with the police.

Apologies have been made for any distress caused.

 



Staff Reporter

