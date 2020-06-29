June 29, 2020

Lidl celebrates 10 years in Cyprus with new competition

On the occasion of their 10th anniversary in Cyprus, Lidl Cyprus is holding the competition “10 years Lidl – 10 cars”, in which 10 winners will win the new Volkswagen T-Roc Trend.

The competition will be held from the 01.07.2020 until the 31.08.2020 included. Each customer will receive an entry form (scratch type) from the store’s cash register. The entry form will contain a nine-digit code, which the holder will be able to check on www.lidl.com.cy/10cars to see if his/her card is the lucky one. If he/she has one of the lucky tickets, he/she will be asked to fill in their details electronically.

Lidl Cyprus is taking steps to express its gratitude towards consumers who have trusted it, every day, for the past 10 years. If you can already imagine how you would be to be in a new car, you can simply get your own entry form! Because when Lidl Cyprus carries out competitions “it’s not just a fairy tale”.

