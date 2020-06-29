June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man taken to hospital after found in makeshift shelter in Akamas

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 62-year-old man was found living in makeshift accommodation in the Akamas and taken to hospital on Sunday evening.

Police officers went to investigate after they were told a person had been found who most likely needed help.

They found the man at 9pm in rough terrain where he had built a shelter with branches and where he had been staying for several days.

The British national allegedly told police he was homeless and decided to live in the Akamas peninsula.

An ambulance took him to Paphos hospital where his health will be checked.

The welfare services are expected to be asked to help him.



