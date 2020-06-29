June 29, 2020

Man wanted in connection with Nicosia murder

By Staff Reporter00
Puran Dass

Police on Monday said they were on the hunt for a 23-year-old man from India in connection with the murder on Ledra St in Nicosia last Sunday.

In a bulletin, police named the man as Puran Dass.

The bulletin added they have obtained evidence of his involvement in the violent clashes which took place on June 21 and resulted with the death of a 21-year-old man, also from India.

Anyone with information can contact Nicosia CID at 22 802222 or the citizens hotline at 1460 or the closest police station.



