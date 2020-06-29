June 29, 2020

Mobile phone users near Nicosia prison warned of possible interference

Authorities on Monday announced that mobile phones signals in areas near the Nicosia prison might be affected because of tests to the jamming system installed at the correction facility.

The tests will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday, the ministry of research and innovation said in a statement.

The ministry apologised over potential problems and thanked people for their understanding.

“No problems to mobile telephony networks of surrounding areas are expected with the full operation of the system,” it said.

Authorities have been trying to install the jamming system at the prison since late last year but it also affects devices in the surrounding area, prompting many complaints.

Efforts to resolve the problem have been going on since.

 



