June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New public transport starts July 5

By Annette Chrysostomou00

New public transport company Cyprus Public Transport will start operating on July 5 in the Larnaca and Nicosia district, its CEO Julio Tironi announced on Monday.

In the past few days, 220 new buses have arrived at Larnaca port, 140 of which will be used in Nicosia and 58 in Larnaca.

Of the ones which newly arrived 155 are bigger buses from China and 65 are VDL-Mercedes mini-buses from the Netherlands, Tironi said.

“To date, the company has spent more than €40 million on the purchase of new buses.”

All buses are air-conditioned and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

“Specifically, the buses have Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, electronic signalling that provides information on the next stop during the journey and the latest technology location system that allows passengers to know the exact location of the bus at any time.”

In addition, all have special spaces for people with mobility difficulties and are equipped with environmentally friendly, low-emission EURO-6 engines, the CEO added.

In the beginning, the existing routes will be covered, while starting in October routes will be modified and additional ones will be introduced.

Asked about staff training, Tironi said that despite the difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the drivers of the new buses have undergone special training for more than a thousand hours. In addition, special protective plexiglass protectors have been added to the buses to protect drivers.

The ministry of education has instructed the company to carry out all school routes in the districts of Nicosia and Larnaca in the next school year, he explained.



