President stresses independent roles of new AG and deputy during swearing-in ceremony  

The swearing-in ceremony of new attorney-general Giorgos Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides took place at the presidential place on Monday – earlier than the scheduled date of July 10.

Acknowledging the great importance of these two roles, President Nicos Anastasiades outlined the criteria and reasoning behind the appointments.

These included: morality, honesty, discretion, integrity, deep and excellent knowledge of legal training as well as many years of experience.

“Expectations of both my own and above all the citizens, while taking into account the strictly defined powers and responsibilities… you are called upon to safeguard the principles and values,” the president said.

He also said that the priorities and policy focus is on equality, good governance and the protection, dignity and rights of citizens from arbitrariness and abuse of power.

Anastasiades again referred to the modernisation and reform of the Cypriot justice system, as he did with the appointment of the new justice minister Emily Yiolitis.

The president also made special mention of the need to swiftly and efficiently investigate pending cases to ensure the justice system operates more quickly and efficiently.

He reiterated that “from today you become independent state officials and no one has the right to interfere in your work.”

At the ceremony outgoing Attorney-general Costas Clerides also received a special thanks, noted for his dedication in serving the country.

“His long and rich presence in the legal affairs of our country have been important for the defence of the constitutional order,” the president said.

Clerides resigned on Friday following a spat over his retirement date with accusations of intent to profit from his position by staying on an 23 days after his official retirement date, which is set by the Constitution – once an AG turns 68.

After a furore, Clerides announced on Friday that he would not even wait any longer for the official date for his retirement and instead would resign immediately.

He addressed his seven-year career as attorney-general as being fraught with difficulties and challenges.

“During the last seven years, I have tried to defend by all means the independence and impartiality of the institution I have served,” he said.





