June 29, 2020

Season 1, episode 1 – hosted by Paul Lambis

CULTURESCOPE is a Cypriot lifestyle and entertainment web show, exclusive to Cyprus Mail’s new interactive web portal, Good Living. Hosted by Paul Lambis, the show places great emphasis on a quality lifestyle that is in keeping with international trends in décor, travel, fashion, glamour, sport, film, theatre, music, art, talent, gastronomy, and a myriad of modern conveniences and luxuries.

To get featured on the show, email: [email protected]

S1 E1 Air date: 29 June 2020 Produced by Silver Thespian Ltd.



