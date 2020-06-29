June 29, 2020

Two injured in separate Paphos attacks

By Becky Kammitsi

A 34-year-old man reported that around midnight Sunday at an entertainment establishment in the area of Agios Antonios, Paphos, a 42 year-old-man attacked him and caused him severe bodily harm, police said.

The 34-year-old was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was being treated for various injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 42-year-old who was later located and detained.

In a separate incident, also in Paphos earlier on Sunday, a 64-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife and slightly injured a 42-year-old in the chest outside a kiosk, police said.

The 64-year-old was drunk and reacted violently when the younger mand started talking to a third party about differences they were having.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital and after receiving first aid was discharged.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the older man.



Staff Reporter

