June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two new ministers sworn in

By Nick Theodoulou00
Emily Yiolitis with President Nicos Anastasaides (Christos Theodorides)

The new ministers for justice and defence, Emily Yiolitis and Charalambos Petrides respectively were sworn in at the presidential palace on Monday morning.

First up was Petrides, followed by Yiolitis – as both swore an oath.

“I officially assure faith and respect for the constitution and laws of the Republic of Cyprus and for the preservation of its independence and territorial integrity, as well as for the complete fulfilment of the duties assigned to me as minister,” he said.

The mini-reshuffle comes at crucial time for the island as tensions with Turkey are ratchetting up and great uncertainty remains in the wake of the pandemic.

For his part, President Nicos Anastasiades gave a short speech which highlighted the importance of the roles assigned to the two new ministers.

He noted Yiolitis’ excellence as a lawyer, and her professionalism and academic achievements which contributed to her appointment as justice minister.

Petrides’ role as defence minister was spoken of in the context of modernising the national guard.

“My dear Emily, dear Charalambos, you receive this position from ministers who have set a high bar,” Anastasiades said.

He referred to meritocracy, tolerance of criticism and dialogue.

A third new minister will also be sworn in. Shipping Minister Natasa Pilides will take the portfolio of energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis.

Petrides and Yiolitis had to be sworn in earlier than scheduled after Attorney-general Costas Clerides abruptly resigned on Friday. He is to be replaced by Giorgos Savvides and Savvas Angelides as his deputy who will be sworn in later on Monday. Both men were the predecessors of Petrides and Yiolitis. Savvides and Angelides served as justice and defence ministers respectively.



