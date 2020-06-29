June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning as temperatures set to hit 40C

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

With temperatures expected to rise to 40C inland, the met office has issued a yellow warning for the second day in a row.

The extremely high temperature alert, which was issued on Monday morning, is valid from 1pm until 4pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29C to 32C in coastal areas and 30C in the higher mountains.

They will fall to 22C in most areas and around 18C inTroodos at night.

Temperatures are forecast to stay at the same levels, slightly higher than average, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



