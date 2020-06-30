June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
15 animals that can survive the longest without food and water

Scorpion - up to 1 year
Burrowing frog - up to 16 months

Olm - 10 years

Spider - up to a year

African lungfish - more than 4 years

Camel - up to 2 months

Great white shark - 3 months

Bear - more than 100 days

Emperor penguin - up to 4 months

Cat -up to 2 weeks

Scorpion - up to 1 year

Humpback whale - up to 6 months

Crocodile - 3 years

Ball python - up to 6 months

Tardigrade - up to 30 years

Galapagos tortoise - up to 1 year

