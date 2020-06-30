June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriots announce Ledra Palace crossing to open

By Evie Andreou00
The Ledra Palace checkpoint

The Turkish Cypriot side announced that it would open Ledra Palace crossing from Wednesday for pedestrian crossings.

‘Deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay announced on Tuesday that the Ledra Palace crossing point will open for pedestrian crossings from Wednesday but only between 8am and 8pm.

Ozersay said that since June 22, the crossing has been open for diplomats but now pedestrians will also be allowed to cross.

He also said the same regulations that apply for other crossings also apply for Ledra Palace.

People from group A countries must provide a negative coronavirus test not over 72 hours old upon entering the north. These people are able to use all crossings that are open.

People from group B countries must use the Ayios Dhometios crossing point, where they will be given a second test.

People from group C countries can only cross to the north from the Ayios Dhometios crossing and must present a negative coronavirus test, also not older than 72 hours, but they will be taken to quarantine centres where they will stay for 14 days.



Related posts

Ministry reminds arrivals from category C countries to self isolate

Peter Michael

Outgoing Lakkotrypis calls for bigger budget for energy ministry

Elias Hazou

Police investigate death of couple in Lakatamia as possible murder-suicide (Update 2)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Two more cases announced on Tuesday

Peter Michael

Syrian arrested after arriving in north on jet ski

Peter Michael

NPLs expected to increase in 2021, no ‘magic solutions’

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign