June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM, municipality discuss Varosha issue

By Staff Reporter00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides met with a delegation from the municipality of Famagusta, headed by Simos Ioannou, to discuss the issue of the closed-off town of Varosha.

According to an announcement, the two parties discussed and exchanged views on a joint action plan to prevent the realisation of threats from Turkey and the north to develop the area.

“The continuous provocative actions from Turkey and its allies in Cyprus regarding the enclosed area of Famagusta were discussed,” the statement said.

They further said that the plan of action will be published after it has been finalised through cooperation between representatives of the municipality and the foreign ministry.

Back in May, Turkish Cypriot ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay signed off on an agreement with a university in the north to carry out an inventory of the buildings in the city.

Turkish Cypriots said last year they planned to gradually open Varosha in line with a policy that would ensure the rights of property owners and the Evkaf, a Muslim charitable foundation.

The area, which has been under the control of the military since August 1974, when its Greek Cypriot population fled the advancing Turkish army.

Despite efforts and UN resolutions after the 1974 Turkish invasion, residents have been unable to visit their homes in the area which has since been dubbed ‘ghost town.’



