June 30, 2020

FOUND

Found in Ayia Napa on 30.06.2020, in the Elementary School area, female approximately 8 months old and currently looking for her owners.

If the owners are not found she will be available for adoption. If interested please contact 97-775067, 97-647699.

In case of adoption, the dog will be spayed/neutered and chipped by the Municipality.



