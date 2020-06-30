June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry reminds arrivals from category C countries to self isolate

By Peter Michael00

People testing positive for coronavirus, close contacts of confirmed cases, and individuals arriving from category C countries should self-isolate until given a release, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, people tested positive for coronavirus without symptoms or with mild symptoms would have the choice either to be transferred for isolation at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre, or remain in self-isolation until given a release.

“People who have arrived in Cyprus from any country other than those included in Categories A and B (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/en/country-categories) should also be placed in house isolation for a period of 14 days,” the ministry said.

Individuals in self-isolation already should follow the relevant health guidelines on the information website at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/en/info.html.



Related posts

Outgoing Lakkotrypis calls for bigger budget for energy ministry

Elias Hazou

Police investigate death of couple in Lakatamia as possible murder-suicide (Update 2)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Two more cases announced on Tuesday

Peter Michael

Syrian arrested after arriving in north on jet ski

Peter Michael

NPLs expected to increase in 2021, no ‘magic solutions’

George Psyllides

Change in fee status for English universities focus of talks between FM and UK counterpart

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign