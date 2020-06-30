New remand for woman linked to fake money transfers worth millions

Limassol court renewed a remand for another eight days on Tuesday for a 49-year-old woman suspected of issuing fakes money transfers worth millions.

The woman, who was the head of the accounting department for a company in Limassol, is also suspected of stealing thousands from the company.

The court heard the case is complex, necessitating the remand renewal, while the woman is continuing to not cooperate with authorities, saying whatever she has to say she will say in court.

Her husband, 63, was also remanded on Saturday. He is suspected of signing at least 19 fake cheques issued in his name, his wife’s name and other former and current employees of the company. The sum of the cheques exceeds €20,000, police said.

Investigators are examining relatives of the woman and companies related to them.

On Tuesday, the court also heard while the woman has been in custody four houses in the Limassol district and a car were all transferred to her son’s and husband’s names.

A written witness statement said her sister bought a friend a new car, worth €25,500.

When questioned about the car the individual said it and a cheque for €4,000 were compensation for physiotherapy performed on the suspect’s sister.

Also, according to police, the 49-year-old’s son was listed as a company employee, where she worked, and cheques were issued in his name, while he was never an employee there.

According to an independent technical expert, conducting a financial audit, the group she worked for was €3.4 million in debt, and the 49-year-old is suspected of transferring money from the group’s companies to cover up the embezzlement.

She along with her friends and family are also suspected of taking various products sold by the company, without paying.

On Monday, her brother-in-law was questioned about a car he got from her last February. He refused to answer police questions.

So far, police have received 131 witness statements and seven examinations have been conducted. Police are also trying to gain access to data the woman deleted from her computers.

Another 142 statements are expected, mostly from beneficiaries of fake cheques. Her relatives will also be questioned again.

Police will also investigate records from the land registry, the road transport department, tax department, company registrar, and customs. They are also set to examine her relative’s bank accounts.





