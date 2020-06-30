June 30, 2020

Paphos communities to protest bank closures

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Residents of twenty Paphos communities are protesting the closure of bank branches in their area on Tuesday afternoon, urging lenders to keep the local branches open.

According to a written statement by the event coordinators, the Paphos countryside has been completely abandoned and one blow follows another.

Residents say they are in a state of despair and the banks’ decision to close their branches in Stroumbi and Polemi is creating a huge social problem.

“We are not second-class citizens,” the statement said.

The communities which will participate in the protest are Giolou, Miliou, Stroumbi, Theletra, Kathikas, Pano Arodes, Polemi, Psathi, Agios Dimitrianos, Drynia, Drymou, Milia, Fyti, Lassa, Simou, Kritou Marottou, Asprogia and Panayia.

The event will take place at 6.30pm in the Lemonari area.



