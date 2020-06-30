June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest suspect in bombing attempt

By Nick Theodoulou00

A 31-year-old Limassol resident was arrested on Monday and remanded in custody in connection with attempted destruction of property with explosives.

The man was arrested after a 55-year-old informed the police on that he had found a suspicious item underneath his truck. Following investigations, police concluded that the device was explosive albeit with a low capacity.

Further investigations found evidence against the 31-year-old who was arrested.



