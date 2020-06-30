June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate death of couple in Lakatamia

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Police are investigating a possible murder and suicide after two bodies were found in an apartment in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia on Monday evening.

According to police the couple, a 56-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were last seen on Monday morning.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said a relative of the 56-year-old searched for him and found the two dead persons in the apartment at around 9.30pm.

Various items were found at the scene, including a double-barreled gun.

A post mortem will be carried out later on Tuesday.



