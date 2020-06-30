June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Police operation under way at Paris shopping centre

Photo: Cristian Bortes www.eyeem.com/bortescristian

A police operation was under way at ‘Les Quatre Temps’ shopping centre in La Defense business area in western Paris on Tuesday, the city’s police department said on Twitter.

Officers were checking on a report that there was an armed person, a police source said.

The shopping centre was being evacuated to allow for checks and trains were no longer stopping at La Defense subway station, the message said.

“Checks under way, avoid the sector,” the police department said.



