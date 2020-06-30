June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seasonal hotel staff to protest on Friday

By Staff Reporter00
The ministry of labour

Hotel staff will protest outside the ministry of labour in Nicosia on Friday over delays in the payment of their special allowances from the labour ministry, which should have been paid by May 20.

They said there was no clarification on when they would be paid.

The aim of the protest is to “express the frustration and resentment of the thousands of seasonal workers who have been unjustly sentenced to surviving on €360 euros per month,” the executive council of the association of employees of hotels and recreation centers (SYXKA) stated.

 



Staff Reporter

