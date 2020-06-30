Summer cinema in Paphos

June 30, 2020

While Nicosia and Limassol have already started some outdoor film screenings, Paphos is getting ready to host its own summer cinema, a series to last almost throughout the summer. From July 1 until August 5, Kipriaki Tainiothiki in collaboration with the Paphos Municipality is organising weekly film screenings, every Wednesday.

Six screenings are planned at Attikon. The only screening not to follow the plan is the third one which will take place on Thursday 16 instead of Wednesday 15. Three of the films to be shown are a tribute of the French actor Michel Piccoli who recently passed away. There will also be two films by Cypriot directors and a film about racial discrimination, a topic that is extremely current given the recent events in the USA.

The screenings will open with a Cypriot film called Committed on July 1 at 8.30pm. Belle de Jour by Luis Buñuel will follow the next Wednesday and Flowers and Bullets on July 16 by Panikos Chrysanthou. On July 22, Atlantic City will be shown by Louis Malle and Mudbound on July 29 by Dee Rees. The last film to be screened is again by Luis Buñuel, the 1964 Diary of a Chambermaid. An introduction to the film will take place before each screening and should audiences like to, a brief discussion can be held afterwards.

 

Six screenings. July 1 – August 5. Every Wednesday (except the third week when it will play on Thursday 16 instead). Attikon, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 26-822357



