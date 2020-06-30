June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Summer holiday residences in Greece

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Holiday residences in Crete, Paros and Santorini are expected to be this year’s summer hotspots for the Leptos group. These holiday homes are uniquely decorated, aesthetically harmonised with their surroundings and all draw inspiration from the endless blue of the sea.

The summer homes in Santorini have breathtaking views of the sea and are situated right next to the beach. These all-white homes are of high quality and taste, with little detailed touches in every corner.

In Crete, the homes were traditionally designed using materials derived from the earth. The island will be further bolstered as a tourist destination which may prove to be positive for any potential local or foreign investors looking to acquire holiday residences.

The summer homes in Paros are designed with the local building style in mind and have clean spaces with a fantastic view of the sea in serene and peaceful locations.

For more details please contact the Leptos Estates offices in Greece at (+30) 2821020830 or email: [email protected]



