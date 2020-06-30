June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspects go on rampage in police station

By Nick Theodoulou00

Two people who were arrested in Paphos later went on a rampage at the police station assaulting officers and causing damage.

The incident unfolded late on Monday night after the two men, aged 35 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen goods.

Paphos police carried out a search at the residence of the two men and found laptops believed to have been stolen.

They were then transported to the police station where they went on a rampage, destroying everything in sight. Windows were broken, walls were damaged and even parts of the false ceiling were destroyed.

Police officers were also attacked, and the two men were only restrained after more officers were called in.

The two men are expected in court and will face charges for stolen goods and the destruction of the police station.



Related posts

FM, municipality discuss Varosha issue

Staff Reporter

Paphos communities to protest bank closures

Annette Chrysostomou

Police investigate death of couple in Lakatamia as possible murder-suicide (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou

Consumer confidence increased in May and June

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fury over felling of protected trees in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Bodies found in Lakatamia residence

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign