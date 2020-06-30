June 30, 2020

Syrian arrested after arriving in north on jet ski

By Peter Michael0181
File photo

A 27-year-old Syrian was arrested in the north, after arriving on a jet ski from Turkey over the weekend, police said on Tuesday.

According to authorities in the north, the man, Mohammed Nur Al Abdurazak Elatas, arrived in Kyrenia on Saturday after paying a man named as Ekin €5,000 to come from Tasucu, Turkey.

Police found him wandering on the Nicosia-Morphou road on Monday and arrested him.

Also, police said the Syrian man paid the amount of money to be transferred to the Republic after his arrival in the north.

Police are continuing their investigations.



