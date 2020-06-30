June 30, 2020

Webinars present full picture of what’s on offer at UNic

Get to know the University of Nicosia through a diverse schedule of webinars and presentations available until July 6. You will have the chance to attend specialised webinars, virtual open days and presentations, live or recorded, delivered by the university’s faculty and staff.

Returning, transfer and prospective students should especially take advantage of this unique opportunity to talk to academic counsellors, take the Ariston test online, and find out everything they need to know in order to start their studies at the University of Nicosia this Fall.

The schedule of activities includes:

Virtual UNic Open Days: July 1, 6pm-7pm (in Greek). Plus, a series of Virtual International Open Days on June 30, 6pm-7pm; July 2, 2pm-3pm; and July 6, 6pm-7pm (in English). You will have the opportunity to learn more about the largest university in Cyprus and acquaint yourself with our programmes of study and the strong advantages that we offer:

  • Cyprus as an ideal destination for studies
  • 100+ programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level
  • Distance learning programmes
  • Admission requirements
  • Academic merit, sports and other scholarships, as well as available grants
  • Accommodation options at possibly the best student residences in Europe
  • The most dynamically developing student campus in Cyprus

Three dedicated online info sessions: June 30, 6pm-7pm, for the MSc in Health Services Administration; July 1, 6pm-7pm, for the Master of Public Health (MPH); and July 2, 6pm-7pm, for the MSc in Family Medicine.

Webinars, presentations and projects by UNic faculty, staff and students: Take full advantage of this opportunity to get to know the university’s dedicated faculty, gain insight into your preferred programme of study, and ask any questions you may have.

Find out more on the UNic website: www.unic.ac.cy/fall2020/opendays/

 



